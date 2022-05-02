ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 NFL Draft

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Nakobe Dean Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during Georgias Pro Day in the Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were not the only NFL team to draft multiple Bulldogs. Green Bay took Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round, while the Atlanta Falcons took Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick in the sixth round.

But Philadelphia traded up to draft Jordan Davis with the No. 13 pick in the draft. Then in the third round, they went out and stopped the Nakobe Dean free-fall and took the talented linebacker with the No. 83 overall pick.

Read more winners and losers at DawgNation.com

