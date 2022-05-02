ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uptown! Announces $5 Movie Mondays Through June

The big screen at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center continues to keep Monday night interesting with a series of fun films this spring. Families and movie lovers can head into summer with a lineup from Hollywood classics to recent Oscar winners at Uptown’s $5 Movie Mondays.  

“Our $5 film series began as a summer project pre-COVID, and then it just grew from there to be year-round,” said April Evans, Executive Director. “We select classic, animated, family, comedy, and cult films that you may recognize but have never seen on the big screen. It’s hard to find something both affordable and fun to do as a group or as a family — we have that — and we include the popcorn.”

The films are all presented on the big screen in the A. Roy Smith Bravo Mainstage Theatre, with 327 seats and plenty of room to relax and enjoy the show. The lobby bar, Mac’s Foxhole Lounge, is also open pre-show.  

Mondays are sure to be a fun time for moviegoers of all ages. The upcoming schedule includes:  

May 2: The Princess Bride 
May 23: The Rocketeer
May 30: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 
June 6: Grease Sing-A-Long
June 13: Dirty Dancing 
June 20: Belfast
June 27: Meatballs

Tickets are available online.

