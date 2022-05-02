Uptown! Announces $5 Movie Mondays Through June

Image via Unsplash.

The big screen at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center continues to keep Monday night interesting with a series of fun films this spring. Families and movie lovers can head into summer with a lineup from Hollywood classics to recent Oscar winners at Uptown’s $5 Movie Mondays.

“Our $5 film series began as a summer project pre-COVID, and then it just grew from there to be year-round,” said April Evans, Executive Director. “We select classic, animated, family, comedy, and cult films that you may recognize but have never seen on the big screen. It’s hard to find something both affordable and fun to do as a group or as a family — we have that — and we include the popcorn.”

The films are all presented on the big screen in the A. Roy Smith Bravo Mainstage Theatre, with 327 seats and plenty of room to relax and enjoy the show. The lobby bar, Mac’s Foxhole Lounge, is also open pre-show.

Mondays are sure to be a fun time for moviegoers of all ages. The upcoming schedule includes:

May 2: The Princess Bride

May 23: The Rocketeer

May 30: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

June 6: Grease Sing-A-Long

June 13: Dirty Dancing

June 20: Belfast

June 27: Meatballs