Town to Co-Host Celebration of Eid

By Pam Robinson
 2 days ago
The Town of Huntington will co-host a celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, Friday at Town Hall.

Supervisor Ed Smyth and Town Clerk Andrew Raia will co-host a cultural celebration of Eid at 4:30 pm.

“We join Huntington’s Pakistani, Indian, Arab, and Turkish-American communities and all who observe this annual cultural celebration reflecting on acts of kindness, gratitude and generosity,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth.

The festival will include a traditional “nasheed,” or vocal performance, face-painting, henna tattoos and refreshments.

“Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating this festive holiday, I hope you can join us on May 6th,” said Town Clerk Andrew Raia. “I wish all of our residents observing Eid happiness and a meaningful reflection on everything that is important in your lives.”

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and reflection, in the Muslim community.

Festivities will livestream on Optimum 18, FIOS 38, and at huntingtonny.gov/featured-programs.

