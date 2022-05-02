ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville mayor recovering from medical procedure

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mpngm_0fQSyt7t00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, City of Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan is home and recovering from a medical procedure.

City officials advise that Mayor Jordan is anticipated to return to the office “within the next few weeks.” Last week, Mayor Jordan underwent a medical procedure on his heart.

2022 Mayor’s Environmental Stewardship award winners

Currently, he is at home and is following guidance from his doctor to rest and recover in advance of a second medical procedure scheduled to take place soon. Mayor Jordan is in daily contact with Chief of Staff Susan Norton and his administration.

Thank you to everyone for your heartfelt concern and well-wishes for Mayor Jordan. At this time, the Mayor is focused on rest and recovery. Staff and I look forward to his return to the office and regular, full-time duties. Until then, we are honoring his request for privacy and limited contact, and we encourage members of our Fayetteville community to do the same.

Susan Norton, Chief of Staff

City officials are following existing protocols for meetings and document approvals to ensure city business continues without unnecessary interruption. This includes Vice Mayor Sarah Bunch chairing City Council meetings and agenda sessions.

Mayor Jordan remains “able to perform the duties of his office through procedures established many years ago and updated recently.” Any matters considered to be very significant or potentially controversial will receive his direct approval or disapproval before action is taken.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Jordan, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Majic 93.3

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Medical Procedure#City Council
5NEWS

Deadly crash takes place in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A woman is dead after a crash that took place in Springdale Saturday, April 30, morning. The Springdale Police Department (SPD) says it responded to a three-vehicle crash at around 2:24 a.m. According to the SPD, the crash took place at the intersection of Thompson and Huntsville.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Majic 93.3

These 4 Towns Have The Best Drinking Water in Arkansas, You Might Be Surprised

Did you know there is an official contest on the best drinking water in the state of Arkansas? There is and it is and the results are in. There is a yearly contest that takes place in the state of Arkansas. According to a press release, the process started earlier in the year. Arkansas is divided into eight districts and back in February water suppliers in each of the districts participated in the contest. The winners of each district then went on to the state level of the contest.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Recreational marijuana could be legal in Missouri later this year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri could have a chance later this year to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.  Legal Missouri 2022, the initiative campaign to make adult-use marijuana legal, has collected more than enough voter signatures required by the Missouri Secretary of State to be added […]
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy