Fayetteville mayor recovering from medical procedure

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, City of Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan is home and recovering from a medical procedure.

City officials advise that Mayor Jordan is anticipated to return to the office “within the next few weeks.” Last week, Mayor Jordan underwent a medical procedure on his heart.

Currently, he is at home and is following guidance from his doctor to rest and recover in advance of a second medical procedure scheduled to take place soon. Mayor Jordan is in daily contact with Chief of Staff Susan Norton and his administration.

Thank you to everyone for your heartfelt concern and well-wishes for Mayor Jordan. At this time, the Mayor is focused on rest and recovery. Staff and I look forward to his return to the office and regular, full-time duties. Until then, we are honoring his request for privacy and limited contact, and we encourage members of our Fayetteville community to do the same. Susan Norton, Chief of Staff

City officials are following existing protocols for meetings and document approvals to ensure city business continues without unnecessary interruption. This includes Vice Mayor Sarah Bunch chairing City Council meetings and agenda sessions.

Mayor Jordan remains “able to perform the duties of his office through procedures established many years ago and updated recently.” Any matters considered to be very significant or potentially controversial will receive his direct approval or disapproval before action is taken.

