I didn’t want to watch Gayle King’s CBS interview with Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete. Although I’ve been writing about violence against Black women and girls for years and even wrote about Pete’s shooting allegations against fellow rapper Tory Lanez in my most recent book “America, Goddam: Violence, Black Women, and the Struggle for Justice,” there are times when I do not have the emotional fortitude to engage.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO