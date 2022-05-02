Four strong Indigenous women grace the cover of Vogue Australia's May issue to celebrate First Nations talent

Four strong Indigenous women grace the cover of Vogue Australia's May issue.

Models and creatives Charlee Fraser, Magnolia Maymuru, Cindy Rostron and Elaine George, have come together for the fashion bible, in a celebration of First Nations talent and intergenerational change.

The women look powerful in the cover image as they pose in the great outdoors.

Charlee, 26, is considered one of the country's most successful modelling exports since making her runway debut back in 2016.

She tells Vogue: 'Though I felt like I struggled with my identity so much, I'm fortunate to have never had that sort of really harsh, horrible racism. I'm very thankful and grateful to not have those experiences, and I'm here for my peers who have.'

Model Magnolia Maymuru, 25, is a former Miss World finalist.

Born in Yirrkala in the Northern Territory of Australia, she's also an AACTA-award winner for her role in 2018's The Nightingale.

Magnolia credits former athlete Cathy Freeman and model Samantha Harris as her inspiration.

'There's Cathy Freeman. I love Samantha Harris – I've been wanting to model since I was little, so she was the number-one person I would always look at and think, "I want to be like her",' she tells Vogue.

Creative and model Cindy Rostron, 16, is not only making her presence felt in the fashion industry but also on TikTok.

'I'm just enjoying sharing my culture and seeing other Indigenous women stepping up. I am just so excited to be part of this industry at this time when Indigenous women are showing their talent and power,' she tells Vogue of feeling powerful.

Elaine, 47, made history back in 1993 as the first Indigenous woman to grace the cover of Vogue Australia.

First discovered at a theme park, she had a successful modelling career before becoming a child protection officer.

Elaine is 'excited' to see more and more Indigenous women gracing Vogue Australia.

Vogue Australia's May issue is out now.