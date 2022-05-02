ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Four strong Indigenous women grace the cover of Vogue Australia's May issue to celebrate First Nations talent

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Four strong Indigenous women grace the cover of Vogue Australia's May issue.

Models and creatives Charlee Fraser, Magnolia Maymuru, Cindy Rostron and Elaine George, have come together for the fashion bible, in a celebration of First Nations talent and intergenerational change.

The women look powerful in the cover image as they pose in the great outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gl21G_0fQSyTN700
Powerful: Four strong Indigenous women - Charlee Fraser, Magnolia Maymuru, Cindy Rostron and Elaine George - grace the cover of Vogue Australia's May issue to celebrate First Nations talent and intergenerational change 

Charlee, 26, is considered one of the country's most successful modelling exports since making her runway debut back in 2016.

She tells Vogue: 'Though I felt like I struggled with my identity so much, I'm fortunate to have never had that sort of really harsh, horrible racism. I'm very thankful and grateful to not have those experiences, and I'm here for my peers who have.'

Model Magnolia Maymuru, 25, is a former Miss World finalist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQtxN_0fQSyTN700
Models and creatives: Charlee (far right), 26, is considered one of the country's most successful modelling exports since making her runway debut back in 2016, while Model Magnolia Maymuru (second right), 25, is a former Miss World finalist 

Born in Yirrkala in the Northern Territory of Australia, she's also an AACTA-award winner for her role in 2018's The Nightingale.

Magnolia credits former athlete Cathy Freeman and model Samantha Harris as her inspiration.

'There's Cathy Freeman. I love Samantha Harris – I've been wanting to model since I was little, so she was the number-one person I would always look at and think, "I want to be like her",' she tells Vogue.

Creative and model Cindy Rostron, 16, is not only making her presence felt in the fashion industry but also on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlEtn_0fQSyTN700
Change on the horizon: Elaine (far right), 47, made history back in 1993 as the first Indigenous woman to grace the cover of Vogue Australia. Now a child protection officer, Elaine is 'excited' to see more and more Indigenous women gracing Vogue Australia 

'I'm just enjoying sharing my culture and seeing other Indigenous women stepping up. I am just so excited to be part of this industry at this time when Indigenous women are showing their talent and power,' she tells Vogue of feeling powerful.

Elaine, 47, made history back in 1993 as the first Indigenous woman to grace the cover of Vogue Australia.

First discovered at a theme park, she had a successful modelling career before becoming a child protection officer.

Elaine is 'excited' to see more and more Indigenous women gracing Vogue Australia.

Vogue Australia's May issue is out now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rup0_0fQSyTN700
Experience: Charlee (pictured) at the David Jones Autumn/Winter 2017 collections, tells Vogue of her identity: 'Though I felt like I struggled with my identity so much, I'm fortunate to have never had that sort of really harsh, horrible racism' 

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Shows Her Posing & Looking Sensational In Vogue Covers Throughout The Years: ‘Time Flies’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is truly making a name for herself in acting, music, and modeling. Within no time, she’s already appeared on multiple Vogue covers around the world. In her new Instagram post, she took her fans down memory lane by showing everyone how stunning she’s looked on every cover. On April 23, Jackson posted an Instagram reel of a slideshow of her past Vogue cover shoots with the caption, “time flies when you’re doing @vogue.” You can see the reel HERE. In the reel, we start with a snapshot of her from a 2017 Vogue Italy...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton returns to the Met Gala red carpet after 21 years wearing gown embroidered with the names of 60 women who 'inspire' her including Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt and her own mother

Hillary Clinton on Monday attended her first Met Gala in 21 years, wearing a dress designed to send a powerful message to those who came near her. Clinton, 74, worked with designer Joseph Altuzarra to pay tribute to celebrated women of the past, with 60 of their names sewn into her burgundy strapless gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
womenfitness.net

Valentina Beli: Belarusian Fashion Supermodel, Handbag Designer and Influencer Talks about Her Success Story

You have walked the runways for the world’s finest fashion designers and brands namely Chanel, BCBG, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, and more. You have also appeared in editorials for magazines including L’Officiel, Harper’s Bazaar, and Grazia. Tell us more about your experience working for them and how these professional achievements have acted as a motivator to further your professional career as a supermodel and also as a catalyst to achieve spectacular heights in modeling?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlee Fraser
Person
Samantha Harris
Person
Charlee
Person
Cathy Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Nations#Great Outdoors#Indigenous#Vogue Australia#Miss World#Aacta#Tiktok
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle 'hated every second' of touring Australia with Prince Harry and slammed the visit as 'pointless' - despite thousands of Aussies coming out to support them, royal sources claim

Meghan Markle 'hated' touring Australia with husband Prince Harry back in October 2018 and found the visit 'pointless,' according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown. The British writer revealed Meghan's feelings during her time Down Under in her new royal biography, 'The Palace Papers'. Brown, who was Princess Diana's...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Style

Julia Fox Wore a Super-Short Croc Corset Dress With Huge Hip Cutouts

Julia Fox replaced her teeny, tiny tops with a teeny, tiny dress — though if her personal brand is showing off plenty of skin, she's still hitting that mark. For her latest outing (which took place in Paris this time around), Fox skipped out on DIY clothes for a super-short croc-embossed black corset dress by Seks LLC that laced down the back and had a statement-making chunky silver zipper in the front. The Daily Mail published photos of the outfit, which included the accessory du jour, opera gloves, and a coordinating Balenciaga Hourglass bag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'It's the Queen who needs protecting from YOU, Harry!': Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown suggests the Duke of Sussex could be brought back into the fold... if he stops lobbing 'hand grenades' at his family

Members of the Royal Family think it is the Queen who needs to be protected from Prince Harry after his comments about ensuring his grandmother was 'protected', a royal commentator claimed today. The Duke of Sussex claimed during an interview with NBC's Today show two weeks ago that when he...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

ELLE UK's 2022 Future Of Beauty Awards

A year’s worth of products, a shortlist of winning game-changers. Hand-selected by the ELLE beauty team, plus seven pro judges, these are the heroes set to redefine your hair, skin and make-up with their transformative formulas and boundary-breaking innovation... Skincare | Hair | Make-Up | Body | Nails. Whether...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

351K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy