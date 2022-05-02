ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mexico's factories contract for 26th straight month, inflation near four-year high

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMOaG_0fQSy8AL00

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector contracted for the 26th month in a row in April, as factories responded to shrinking demand with a further downward adjustment to output and input costs surged, a survey showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.3 in April, up from 49.2 in March, though still below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

The slight uptick in the PMI was propelled by an upturn in employment, while output, new orders and stocks of purchases contracted, the survey said.

The PMI has stayed under the 50-mark since March 2020, falling to a historic low that April.

"The renewed increases in employment and exports were encouraging signs," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global, who added that firms "are longing to see a rebound in demand."

Companies polled in the survey said lower demand and "acute" price pressures restricted sales in the domestic market, while exports grew for the first time since COVID-19 hit.

"The rate of inflation continued to run close to record highs and translated into the steepest rise in selling charges in close to four years," said De Lima.

Business confidence rebounded and the overall level of positive sentiment reached the second-highest level in over 3-1/2 years, with survey participants citing expectations of an economic recovery, improvements in supply chains, projects pending approvals, new client wins and greater tourism.

Despite renewed hopes, the manufacturing sector in Mexico continues to see "underlying fragilities," De Lima said.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Bank of Canada says strong demand risks higher inflation

OTTAWA, May 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said if domestic demand is allowed to get too far ahead of supply, it could risk further boosting inflation, which is at a 31-year high and more than three times the bank’s target. Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm as dollar slips ahead of Fed's policy decision

* Brazilian industrial production rises in March * Colombian presidential front-runner cancels events * Peruvian mine protesters refuse to talk unless emergency lifted (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday, with South Africa's rand and Brazil's real jumping over 2% each as the dollar slid ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy move, with investors looking for clues on future interest rate hikes. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, and markets are pricing in an aggressive run of hikes as it tries to tame soaring inflation. Riskier currencies tend to take a hit when U.S. rates go up as it takes some of the shine off their carry trade appeal, while growing uncertainty about slowing economic growth in China have only added to the list of worries. "The emerging world is in trouble," said Jesse Rogers, assistant director – economist at Moody's Analytics, adding that higher commodity prices, which seemed like a good thing for most emerging economies just one month ago, are biting back through higher inflation." "Tack the troubles in China and the corrosive effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine onto business sentiment and investment, and the picture is for choppy waters." But as the dollar slid on Tuesday, South Africa's rand jumped from its lowest this year, while Mexico's peso rose 1%. On Monday, Mexican national oil company Pemex reported a $6.17 billion first quarter net profit, reversing a nearly $2 billion loss in the year-ago period, driven by foreign exchange gains, growing output and higher crude prices. Total financial debt at Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, edged down to $108.1 billion from $109 billion at the end of 2021. Brazil's real recovered from six-week lows to 4.95 per dollar. Data on Tuesday showed industrial production in Brazil rose in March, but ended the first quarter with a negative print, highlighting the challenges for the sector amid problems in global supply chains and a domestic backdrop marked by high interest rates and inflation. As oil prices dropped, Colombia's peso fell 0.5%. The country's central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 7.1% from 4.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Colombian presidential election campaign heated up with Gustavo Petro, the leftist front-runner, canceling events in the country's coffee region on Monday because of what his office said was a plot by a crime gang to attempt to take his life. Peru's sol edged 0.3% higher. Indigenous communities in the country occupying a key copper mine said they would agree to talks to end protests only if the government lifts its emergency order for the region. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.90 -0.15 MSCI LatAm 2292.70 0.55 Brazil Bovespa 106259.17 -0.36 Mexico IPC 51136.14 -1.45 Chile IPSA 4774.64 0.31 Argentina MerVal 89239.00 1.862 Colombia COLCAP 1595.84 0.83 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9632 2.16 Mexico peso 20.2766 0.91 Chile peso 855.5 0.53 Colombia peso 4022.95 -0.50 Peru sol 3.816 0.42 Argentina peso (interbank) 115.8700 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 200.5 0.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy)
CURRENCIES
AFP

Mexico enlists private sector to help tame inflation

Mexico announced Wednesday an agreement with members of the private sector aimed at maintaining prices of staple foods in the face of the highest inflation in two decades. Mexico's influential Business Coordinating Council said it was ready to help maintain the prices of 24 staple foods. 
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Contraction#Pmi
Reuters

U.S. productivity posts biggest decline since 1947 in first quarter

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, indicating that rising wage pressures will continue contributing to keeping inflation elevated for a while. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, plunged...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Must Read Alaska

Cost of living rises 8.5% in one year

It’s not just your imagination: The cost of living has gone up under President Joe Biden at a rate unmatched in two generations. Overall, the consumer price index, or CPI, is up 8.5 percent over last year, including:. The shelter index rose 5% over the last 12 months, the...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

More Americans are quitting — and job openings hit record high

Across industries, 4.54 million Americans quit or changed jobs in March, the highest level since December 2000, according to seasonally adjusted data released May 3 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The count is up from 4.38 million in February. In the healthcare and social assistance sector, 542,000 Americans left...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days they remain...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Mexico's President not planning sanctions on Russia for war with Ukraine

MEXICO CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday his administration will not impose sanctions on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. "We want to remain neutral," Lopez Obrador said, calling for dialogue. Reporting by Valentine Hilaire. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

421K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy