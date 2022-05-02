'Moon Knight': Who Is the Voice of Taweret?

Netflix’s hit drama series Ozark boasts no shortage of dangerous and cunning characters – it’s about money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel, after all. And though the leader of the Navarro Cartel should be the scariest person in the show, he’s not. Largely due to Laura Linney’s masterful portrayal, Wendy Byrde, the originally unsuspecting housewife of the money laundering genius Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), is by far the most formidable character in Ozark. Time and time again, it’s Wendy who comes up with the plan that saves the Byrde family from being next on the cartel’s hit list. It’s also Wendy who will go to great lengths to “ensure her family’s safety” (while advancing her own agenda). Wendy is highly intelligent, an expert manipulator, and very ambitious. The combination of these traits, along with her tendency towards rage, make Wendy the last person anyone should want to cross.
