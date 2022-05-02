ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Moon Knight': Who Is the Voice of Taweret?

By Uwa Echebiri
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Moon Knight. The pantheon of the Ancient Egyptians has been brought to life by Marvel’s Moon Knight. A wide range of Egyptian gods have had a mention in the series, though many of them did not appear in physical form. Instead,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How 'Moon Knight' Succeeds in Its Portrayal of Mental Illness

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Moon Knight.The season finale of Moon Knight gave us just about everything we wanted. Action, adventure, plot twists, and revelations were all there, but this new Marvel show is already one of the most important works of the MCU — not because of the adventure itself, or the implications it has for the shared universe its main character exists in. By now, it's a well-known fact that Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) is a person who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), and shares his body with other personalities, the most active being gift shop vendor Steven "with a V" Grant. While in reality, mental illness may not be as simple to deal with as in the show — none of us have an Egyptian deity to argue with — Moon Knight does bring a positive approach to such an important issue.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Doctor Strange 2: How Many Post-Credit Scenes Does 'Multiverse of Madness' Have?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally hits theaters this week, and fans will be able to experience the full potential of the Marvel multiverse. The film sees Benedict Cumberbatch return as our favorite sorcerer as he goes on a multiversal adventure with Wong, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and multiversal variants. Does this Marvel movie have any after-credits scenes, and if so, how many? We break it all down, spoiler-free, of course.
MOVIES
Collider

The 'Doctor Strange' Movies the World Never Got to See

Ever since he headlined his first solo outing in November 2016, Doctor Strange has become one of the most prominent figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even before his second feature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, premiered, Strange appeared in five separate Marvel Cinematic Universe installments. Though it’s now become a common sight to see Doctor Strange on the big screen, there was a time when filmmakers were struggling to figure out how to bring this sorcerer to the big screen. These struggles were so pronounced that they spanned multiple decades, a testament to how long it took to get this mystical superhero just right in a cinematic form.
MOVIES
Collider

'Moon Knight': Why Steven Facing Marc's Traumatic Past Helps Marc Heal

The newest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t been shy about addressing trauma. WandaVision is an exploration of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) going through the stages of grief; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings addresses family trauma and the lasting effects of loss. Marvel Studios is pushing their characters to face the pains of life, and their latest series, Moon Knight, is no exception. Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, a man with dissociative identity disorder, and in the series’ fifth episode “Asylum,” he and his other persona, Steven, confront the traumas of their life during a trip to the afterlife.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
F. Murray Abraham
Collider

9 Shows Like 'Maya and the Three' to Watch Next for More Animated Adventures

Maya and the Three debuted on Netflix in October 2021. The show is a fantasy series that follows the adventures of 15-year-old Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana). Set in Latin America and drawing influences from Mesoamerican culture, Eagle warrior princess Maya is on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy. Created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the director of The Book Of Life, it's an ambitious animation that compels you with its interesting characters and outstanding technical components.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#Egyptians
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Candy': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

True-crime fans have had a lot of fantastic options on streaming lately, with a variety of miniseries touting their “based on a true story” credentials. Now Hulu is looking to add another to the “must watch” list with Candy. Starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey, Candy will retell the story of middle school teacher Betty Gore’s 1980 murder by her friend Candy.
TV SERIES
Collider

What's New on Paramount+ in May 2022

The biggest project coming to Paramount+ in May is easily Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, another new addition to the Star Trek universe. The new series features Captain Pike and Science Officer Spock, reprising their roles from Star Trek: Discovery. Other notable additions to the streaming service include new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked; new series Joe Pickett; and library movies that include Tank Girl, Cabaret, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Check out the complete list of offerings below.
TV SERIES
Collider

What's New on Amazon Prime in May 2022

May on Amazon Prime seems to be a quieter month. There aren't a huge amount of movies being added, nor are there a lot of originals. But the originals that are coming to the streamer this month are pretty big. Top choices this month include The Wilds Season 2, which "ups the stakes" on the group of teenage girls stuck on a seemingly deserted island; The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, a docuseries which looks into the sting operation set up around the murder of a young woman; a new season of The Kids in the Hall, the classic sketch comedy group; and Night Sky, starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons as a married couple who discover a chamber in their yard that leads to a deserted planet.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

How 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' Walked So 'Severance' Could Run

Severance is not only another win for Apple TV+, but it continues to showcase Ben Stiller's range as a director. The series follows a program at the biotech giant Lumon, which allows employees to separate their non-work memories from their personal life. On the surface, this sounds like the perfect way to manage work-but in true science fiction fashion, there's a horrifying twist to the procedure. Stiller serves as the director and executive producer of Severance, directing six of the nine episodes that make up the first season. It's rather fitting because Severance shares a bit in common with his 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Essential Agatha Christie TV Adaptations, From 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?' to 'Poirot'

Agatha Christie has written some of the most timeless, complex, and fascinating crime stories. Her novels have been adapted many times on the silver screen but also as TV series and miniseries. Her characters have inspired countless directors and actors, and the BBC has particularly mastered the art of adapting Christie’s novels, and has for decades, released some of the best tributes to the writer’s work on TV. We are going to take a look at 9 essential Agatha Christie TV adaptations to discover or re-discover if you are looking for some thrills and mysteries.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

9 Best Riz Ahmed Performances Fresh Off His First Oscar Win

While the controversy at this year’s Oscars may have dominated the headlines, several talented actors and filmmakers earned their first-ever Academy Awards — including one star from the UK, Riz Ahmed. Ahmed has truly made his mark over the years as a multi-talented, jack-of-all-trades creator, with his impressive...
MOVIES
Collider

Why Wendy Byrde Is the Most Formidable Character in 'Ozark'

Netflix’s hit drama series Ozark boasts no shortage of dangerous and cunning characters – it’s about money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel, after all. And though the leader of the Navarro Cartel should be the scariest person in the show, he’s not. Largely due to Laura Linney’s masterful portrayal, Wendy Byrde, the originally unsuspecting housewife of the money laundering genius Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), is by far the most formidable character in Ozark. Time and time again, it’s Wendy who comes up with the plan that saves the Byrde family from being next on the cartel’s hit list. It’s also Wendy who will go to great lengths to “ensure her family’s safety” (while advancing her own agenda). Wendy is highly intelligent, an expert manipulator, and very ambitious. The combination of these traits, along with her tendency towards rage, make Wendy the last person anyone should want to cross.
TV SERIES
Collider

What's New on HBO Max in May 2022

May brings plenty of new goodies to HBO Max. The one I am most excited about is the premiere of Hacks, the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Other exciting content includes the series premiere The Staircase, based on a true story and starring Toni Collette and Colin Firth; the premiere (or return?) of The Matrix: Resurrections; M. Night Shyalaman's Old; Dear Evan Hansen, based on the Tony-award winning play; and a new Sesame Street cartoon for the little ones. Check out all the offerings below:
TV SERIES
Collider

Is Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' A Horror Film That Will Scare Me?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the newest film in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, is releasing this week and stands out most for the way director Sam Raimi draws from his background in horror. While he is most certainly not the first filmmaker to jump from the cinema of terror to the world of superheroes, the manner in which he does so in the film elevates the typical Marvel formula into something quite surprising. In watching it, you can see familiar techniques in the way he moves the camera that is reminiscent of his work on 1981’s incredibly inventive The Evil Dead or imagery that feels like it might have been lifted from the gloriously gruesome Drag Me To Hell. With all this in mind, the question bouncing around for audiences is whether the director’s newest work, his first in almost a decade, is really going to be an out-and-out horror film?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy