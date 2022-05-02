Firefighters Rescue Woman From Floodwater In NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma couple was killed when their truck was swept away in a North Dakota river. Joan and Patrick Blake lived in rural Oklahoma County and were in North Dakota visiting family when it happened. KOCO 5 spoke with friends and family about the legacy they...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A dramatic rescue played out Monday morning as the Oklahoma City dive team saved a woman from rushing waters. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said a woman called 911, saying she was about to be swept away in a drainage canal along Northwest 39th Street near May Avenue.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on US-283 highway, about three miles northeast of Dodge City. According...
ANDOVER, Kan. — KOCO 5 has been tracking severe storms throughout Oklahoma and some surrounding areas on Friday. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured a large tornado that struck Friday evening near Andover, Kansas. Open the video players to see Derik's footage of the tornado.
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County Emergency Management has said that around one thousand structures have been damaged as a result of a tornado that ripped through Andover on Friday evening. One of those structures was the home of Kloey Valentine’s family, who just moved to the community recently. Seven days ago. Valentine said just […]
The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities on Friday confirmed that an investigation is underway after human remains were uncovered at multiple sites in central Oklahoma. The Medical Examiner's Office says the human remains could be from three people. Crews were at two scenes in Logan and Oklahoma counties earlier this...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
