After delay, Board of Supervisors approves stipends for Wayne County employees

The Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition, a program of the United Way of Seneca County, and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) are set to begin a weeklong focus on impaired driving prevention with a unique new approach to educating students across the county. Kicking off the initiative entitled “Don’t Be a ‘D’ Student”, local, statewide, and national staff from prevention and law enforcement-based agencies will be on-site at all four school districts in Seneca County to educate students on the dangers of impaired driving. Research has shown that youth who start using substances at young ages are more likely to develop addictions and struggle with mental health issues.
Comments / 0