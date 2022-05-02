ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

After delay, Board of Supervisors approves stipends for Wayne County employees

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution authorizing stipends for full and part-time employees at a special meeting last week. On Tuesday, April 26, the board passed a resolution to approve a Memorandum...

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

