After delay, Board of Supervisors approves stipends for Wayne County employees

During this week’s Seneca Falls Town Board Meeting, the Town opened with an acknowledgment of the sewer and gas smell on Route 414. Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the Water and Sewer department had been up there most of the day and is still trying to diagnose the issue. The Town has been in contact with Seneca Meadows, but the Town was still investigating the matter last night. For the time being, SMI will be halting leachate from entering the treatment system.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO