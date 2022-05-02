ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia NFL Draft Love/Hate: From No. 1 pick Travon Walker to hot-cold future of Bulldogs’ backs

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Kirby Smart Georgia defensive back Ameer Speed (9), Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73), Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the Bulldogs game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — The 2022 NFL Draft featured a bit of this and that and everything in between for Georgia Bulldogs football fans.

UGA set a new NFL Draft record with 15 picks, the most since the league went to a seven-round format in 1994.

Georgia’s “No-Name” Defense sealed its place in history by becoming the first to produce five first-round NFL picks.

There were some UGA players some critics felt got drafted to high (Travon Walker), and other Bulldogs that appeared to be drafted too low (Nakobe Dean, Jamaree Salyer).

But as many of these same Georgia football players proved after arriving in Athens, it’s not about where you start, so much as where you finish.

