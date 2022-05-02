ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

By WSAZ News Staff, Debra Dolan
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Three people were killed after a car crashed into a river in West Virginia Sunday afternoon. According to WSAZ, a mother and child were involved in...

