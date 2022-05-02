The Manual Mini Is Dead

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of BMW's high-performance M division. Celebrations are in full swing with special M tricolor badges, a BMW M3 Wagon on the verge of being revealed, and a ton of special projects from the XM SUV to a forthcoming M4 CSL. But many of these are either not coming to the US or, if they are, will be at the higher end of the price spectrum. That's why enthusiasts are clamoring for the most affordable M car of them all, the BMW M2. With a new generation 2 Series launched last year, it was only a matter of time before the M2 was confirmed. While we've seen spy shots previously, the shots you see below are official confirmation from BMW M's Instagram account that the M2 is in its final stages of development.

