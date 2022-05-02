ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Family escapes, cat rescued from house fire

By ADAMS NEWS
963xke.com
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a family escaped a house fire early Monday morning on the city’s southwest side. Investigators think that it began on the front porch and spread to the attic of the...

963xke.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

FWFD investigating southwest house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the city’s southwest side. Crews were called out around 1:45 Monday morning to the 9300 block of Silverfox Drive, right off of Timberlake Trail and south of Illinois Road. There is visible damage to the home’s front porch. WANE […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man found dead in water at Promenade Park: police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man’s body was found Sunday morning in the water at Promenade Park, and investigators are working to figure out what led up to the incident. Fort Wayne Police initially responded to a call saying a body was seen floating in the Saint Marys River just before 10:30 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man set fire to charcoal bag inside Southgate Kroger: official

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Kroger at Southgate Plaza was evacuated Monday afternoon after fire officials said a man lit a bag of charcoal on fire in the store. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the grocer at 218 E. Pettit Ave. According to Capt. Adam O’Connor,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Front Porch#Accident#Fwfd#Aep#Nipsco#Nce#Traa#Fwpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
SCDNReports

Dog Abandoned in Condemned 3rd Street House

Officers investigated a complicated property situation involving an abandoned dog and a condemned house on 3rd Street. At 1:32 pm, police received a report that a woman with a history of drug arrests was taking property from a condemned house. The caller said the woman had asked neighbors to help...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE-TV

Car slams into tree off North Clinton, driver hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are trying to figure out what caused a car to veer off the road and hit a tree near the Northcrest Shopping Center Tuesday morning. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, a passerby spotted the car at about 6:15 a.m. in a grassy area at the northwest corner of North Clinton and Fairington Drive. When emergency crews arrived they found a man inside the car. It’s not known how long the car had been there, as the engine was cold when police arrived.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Hartford City woman killed in crash, says ISP

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Huntington County has claimed the life of a Hartford City woman. Indiana State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on State Road 3 around 6:15 p.m. Monday. One of the vehicles had flipped over, and people inside were trapped and hurt.
HARTFORD CITY, IN
WOWO News

Crash In Northcrest Shopping Center Injures Adult Male

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash in the Northcrest Shopping Center Tuesday morning has left one man injured. Fort Wayne Police received a call about a grey passenger car that crashed into a tree in the Northcrest Shopping Center shortly after 6 o’clock Tuesday morning. When they arrived, police found an adult male was located in the driver’s seat pinned in the vehicle with airbags deployed. The driver appeared injured and was extracted by the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The subject was transported to a local hospital by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority with non-life threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, the subject was downgraded to life-threatening condition by a Physician. Police believe speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy