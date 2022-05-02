United Way of Chester County’s Inaugural Golf Outing Raises $110,000

Image via United Way of Chester County.

The United Way of Chester County’s inaugural Chester County Stronger Golf Outing raised $110,000 to benefit the nonprofit’s Community Impact & Innovation Fund.

The sold-out event included 120 golfers who enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship and fun while contributing vital support to UWCC in its fight for the education, health, and financial stability of every person in Chester County.

Along with presenting sponsor Meridian Bank, UWCC hosted various hole contests, on-course refreshment stations, lunch, a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and awards. Other sponsors included Penn Oaks Golf Club, CCRES, Gallagher, Di and Dallas Krapf, CTDI, RKL, G.A. Vietri, State Farm – Will Anderson, Univest, Otto’s BMW, and Lamb McErlane.

UWCC’s mission is to unite people and mobilize resources to build better lives and stronger communities.

“The support of Chester County businesses, families, and friends was overwhelming,” said Christina Wagoner, UWCC’s Director of Finance. “Penn Oaks Golf Club put on a first-class tournament.”

“We are grateful to those who made this event a true success, with the goal of helping our neighbors in need,” said Chris Saello, UWCC’s CEO.

The winners of the outing were:

Foursome Team 1: Abel Brothers Towing (Sean Scull, Matt Brooks, Walter Myhowski, and Nick Pasquale)

Foursome Team 2: Gallagher (Tim Gillan, Ernest Gillan, Mark Gentilotti, and Robert Dollfus)

Foursome Team 3: M&T Bank (Mitch Snead, Tyler Dormbusch, Mark Garrity, and Chad Palank)

Closest to Hole No. 3 (Men): Brett Rubinstein

Closest to Hole No. 3 (Women): Michelle Venema

Longest Drive No. 12 (Men): Nick Pasquale

Longest Drive No. 12 (Women): Alison Sload

Next year’s event will be held on April 24 at Penn Oaks Golf Club.