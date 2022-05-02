ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

United Way of Chester County’s Inaugural Golf Outing Raises $110,000

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvCJO_0fQSupAT00
Image via United Way of Chester County.

The United Way of Chester County’s inaugural Chester County Stronger Golf Outing raised $110,000 to benefit the nonprofit’s Community Impact & Innovation Fund.  

The sold-out event included 120 golfers who enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship and fun while contributing vital support to UWCC in its fight for the education, health, and financial stability of every person in Chester County.

Along with presenting sponsor Meridian Bank, UWCC hosted various hole contests, on-course refreshment stations, lunch, a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and awards. Other sponsors included Penn Oaks Golf Club, CCRES, Gallagher, Di and Dallas Krapf, CTDI, RKL, G.A. Vietri, State Farm – Will Anderson, Univest, Otto’s BMW, and Lamb McErlane.

UWCC’s mission is to unite people and mobilize resources to build better lives and stronger communities.

“The support of Chester County businesses, families, and friends was overwhelming,” said Christina Wagoner, UWCC’s Director of Finance. “Penn Oaks Golf Club put on a first-class tournament.”

“We are grateful to those who made this event a true success, with the goal of helping our neighbors in need,” said Chris Saello, UWCC’s CEO.  

The winners of the outing were:  

  • Foursome Team 1: Abel Brothers Towing (Sean Scull, Matt Brooks, Walter Myhowski, and Nick Pasquale)  
  • Foursome Team 2: Gallagher (Tim Gillan, Ernest Gillan, Mark Gentilotti, and Robert Dollfus)  
  • Foursome Team 3: M&T Bank (Mitch Snead, Tyler Dormbusch, Mark Garrity, and Chad Palank)  
  • Closest to Hole No. 3 (Men): Brett Rubinstein  
  • Closest to Hole No. 3 (Women): Michelle Venema  
  • Longest Drive No. 12 (Men): Nick Pasquale  
  • Longest Drive No. 12 (Women): Alison Sload  

Next year’s event will be held on April 24 at Penn Oaks Golf Club.

Learn more about United Way of Chester County.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Chester County, PA
Sports
Chester County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Honors Its 2021 Award Recipients

Jim Horn, CEO of The Tri-M Group, receives the Distinguished Service Award.Image via the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. The YMCA of Greater Brandywine has announced the recipients of its three highest awards: the Service to Youth Award, the Community Partner Award, and the Distinguished Service Award. All three award recipients have supported and advanced YGBW’s core pillars of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
PRESCHOOL
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Closes Out 150th Anniversary Celebration With Community Open House

3 Women show off their West Chester University 150th anniversary T-shirts at the April 23 open house. It was like visiting an academic theme park, where the thrill of a roller coaster was replaced with the excitement of scientific and artistic exploration, eye-catching technologies, and enthusiastic students and faculty showcasing what they most cared about.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Image via Penn State Great Valley. Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
MALVERN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outing#Charity#The United Way Of#Uwcc#Meridian Bank#Penn Oaks Golf Club#Ccres#Ctdi#State Farm#Univest
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Marc Lucca, President of Aqua Pennsylvania

Marc Lucca, the President of Aqua Pennsylvania and the keynote speaker at Tuesday’s VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & Celebration, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in South Philly; being motivated to work at an early age; bussing tables at restaurants his father managed throughout the city; and the lessons he learned from the many part-time jobs he had when he was younger.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
VISTA.Today

‘Bearly’ to Be Believed: Another Local Neighborhood Reports Ursine Visitor

A Doylestown homeowner’s Nest cam recently caught sight of a nocturnal visitor, a bear, in the driveway. Jillian Mele reported on the wild development for 6ABC. The ursine visitor can be seen lumbering onto the property of Alberto Córdova, eyes shining eerily in the reflected glow of a porch light. He or she casually knocks over a nearby trash can, enjoys a small snack, and wanders off.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Pottstown’s Medicare Education Services Celebrates Its First Year in Business

April 27th marks the one year anniversary of Medicare Education Services in Pottstown. “Starting a new business, you have an idea how things will go in your first year. I put my focus on meeting as many people in person as possible, and oftentimes they need some help with Medicare, or know someone who does” says David Morrison, owner of Medicare Education Services.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chippin’ in for Charity Golf Tournament: Swinging in the rain, almost

The rain stopped just in time for the Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section’s annual Chippin’ in for Charity Golf Tournament sponsored by Nadiyah Antoine on April 7 at St. Johns Golf & Country Club. This year the proceeds from team fees and sponsorships benefit Girls of Virtue,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
VISTA.Today

‘There Are a Lot of Stories Out Here’: West Chester Man’s Volunteerism Preserves the Past at Abandoned Cemetery

Ken Smith.Image via Tyger Williams, Philadelphia Inquirer. After the owners of Mount Moriah Cemetery in southwest Philadelphia abandoned it in 2011, volunteers like West Chester resident Ken Smith have taken its care into their own hands by tending the land where 180,000 people rest, writes Kevin Riordan for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Lamb McErlane Cuts Ribbon on New Location in Oxford

Lamb McErlane recently marked the grand opening of its newest location at 208 East Locust Street in Oxford with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Board members of both the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce and the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce took part in the celebration.
OXFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy