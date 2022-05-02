KC Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo had a special message for defensive end George Karlaftis

Have you ever wondered why it takes so long for a team to make its pick known in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Each team has 10 minutes to get its pick to the NFL in the opening round. During that time, the clubs may entertain a trade offer or two, or have a discussion about which player to select. But often what’s happening is teams are calling the players to inform them they’re about to be picked.

The Chiefs shared video of these moments over the weekend, and the one with Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was particularly interesting. General manager Brett Veach first spoke with Karlaftis, then gave the phone to head coach Andy Reid. Then Reid handed it off to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo .

Spagnuolo had a special message for Karlaftis.

“You ever been to Kansas City, George,” Spagnuolo said.

Karlaftis said: “I’ve never been to Kansas City.”

“You’ll be here for a long time. We’re fired up,” Spagnuolo said. “Not for nothing, but I’ve evaluated a lot of guys this year. You were by far my top guy, my favorite guy. I’m not just saying that because we’ve got you now. I’m telling you because it’s real. I was sitting here the whole night hoping we’d be able to get you. So I’m fired up.”

That was a cool moment and high praise for Karlaftis.

Here is the video .