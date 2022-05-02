ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo had a special message for defensive end George Karlaftis

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIzUU_0fQSuj7L00

Have you ever wondered why it takes so long for a team to make its pick known in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Each team has 10 minutes to get its pick to the NFL in the opening round. During that time, the clubs may entertain a trade offer or two, or have a discussion about which player to select. But often what’s happening is teams are calling the players to inform them they’re about to be picked.

The Chiefs shared video of these moments over the weekend, and the one with Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was particularly interesting. General manager Brett Veach first spoke with Karlaftis, then gave the phone to head coach Andy Reid. Then Reid handed it off to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo .

Spagnuolo had a special message for Karlaftis.

“You ever been to Kansas City, George,” Spagnuolo said.

Karlaftis said: “I’ve never been to Kansas City.”

“You’ll be here for a long time. We’re fired up,” Spagnuolo said. “Not for nothing, but I’ve evaluated a lot of guys this year. You were by far my top guy, my favorite guy. I’m not just saying that because we’ve got you now. I’m telling you because it’s real. I was sitting here the whole night hoping we’d be able to get you. So I’m fired up.”

That was a cool moment and high praise for Karlaftis.

Here is the video .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Chiefs Trade

Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done re-working their defensive backfield. On Monday, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans, acquiring cornerback Lonnie Johnson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Texans traded DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Chiefs for a 2024...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Kurt Warner Calls Out Ryan Tannehill: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned some heads because of his comments about Malik Willis. Tannehill told reporters it's not his job to mentor Willis, who was selected by the Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Purdue
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Spun

Browns Released 2 Notable Players After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear over the last few days that they are overhauling their placekicking operation. On Saturday, the Browns drafted LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round. A second-team All-SEC selection in 2021 and second-team All-American in 2020, York became the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers stole potential Hollywood Brown replacement from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens lost a big piece of their offense during the first round of the draft when they traded wide receiver Marquise Brown. They were about to select a player later on that they believed could help replace Brown, but their biggest rival spoiled that plan. According to Peter...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
407
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy