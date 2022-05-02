ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Pedestrian fatality hit by car on Lake Ave in Danbury, police investigate

hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 1, 2022, at approximately 1:21 AM, the Danbury Police received a call for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a 2010 VW Jetta and a pedestrian near 26 Lake Ave. The operator...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

