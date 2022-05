BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than two dozen flamingos and a duck were found dead after a wild fox breached a bird habitat early Monday morning at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. The zoo said staff entered the Bird House to find 25 American flamingos and a Northern pintail duck dead. The staff also saw the fox, which escaped the yard. A new “softball-sized” hole was found in the heavy-duty mesh that surrounds the enclosure that was not seen during an inspection conducted Sunday, the zoo said. The remaining flamingos of what was a flock of 74 were moved to their barn...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO