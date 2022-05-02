ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Solar panels installed at Greenville community center: How have they performed?

By Griffin Hardy
WYFF4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. — New data from Duke Energy shows how the roughly 100 solar panels installed by the city of Greenville at David Hellams Community Center have performed since being implemented in July 2021. Since the solar panels were installed last July, they’ve produced about 35-megawatt hours in...

