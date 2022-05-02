Victim identified in early Saturday morning fatal shooting in south Columbus

A shooting left one man dead in south Columbus early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:12 a.m. Saturday, the Columbus Police Department received reports of gunfire at the intersection of Dawson Street and 25th Avenue, according to a CPD press release.

Michael Williams, 37, was pronounced dead at 12:52 a.m. after medics were unable to resuscitate him.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the crime to contact Sgt. Antrellis Williams at (706) 225-4329. To report anonymous tips, call 706-653-3188.

