ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Victim identified in early Saturday morning fatal shooting in south Columbus

By Madeleine Cook
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

A shooting left one man dead in south Columbus early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:12 a.m. Saturday, the Columbus Police Department received reports of gunfire at the intersection of Dawson Street and 25th Avenue, according to a CPD press release.

Michael Williams, 37, was pronounced dead at 12:52 a.m. after medics were unable to resuscitate him.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the crime to contact Sgt. Antrellis Williams at (706) 225-4329. To report anonymous tips, call 706-653-3188.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old woman is behind bars in connection to a Friday afternoon attack against members of the Columbus Police Department. Authorities say the arrest stems from a crime prevention detail in which an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. According to police, the driver and sole occupant, Alexus Henry, pulled into a residence in the 2700 block of Blan Street, exited the car while ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, and attempted to walk in the home.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WUSA9

DC man fatally stabbed and shot, police investigate

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide they say took place early Saturday morning in Northwest, D.C. At around 5:13 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Morton St., NW, according to police. When police arrived, they were able to locate a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cpd#Sgt
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
218
Followers
51
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy