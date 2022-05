Pitching paved the way in a series sweep and extended the Greenwave baseball team’s winning streak to 10 with three games left in the season. Fallon opened with a 7-2 win over Lowry on Friday at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex before sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader, 9-7 and 6-2. Fallon travels to Spring Creek this weekend for the last series of the regular season. The 3A regional tournament is next week in Winnemucca.

FALLON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO