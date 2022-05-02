Special Weather Statement issued for Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wagoner FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee and Muskogee. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Delaware, Mayes and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 541 AM CDT, Emergency management reported extensive flash flooding from the overnight heavy rains. Additional light to moderate rains are expected through the day today. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain has already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches are possible through today. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Muskogee... Tahlequah Wagoner... Jay Coweta... Grove Fort Gibson... Chouteau Haskell... Westville Locust Grove... Salina West Siloam Springs... Colcord Kansas... Okay Hulbert... Porter Spavinaw... Watts - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WAGONER COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO