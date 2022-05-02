Special Weather Statement issued for Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Logan; Oklahoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Oklahoma, including the following counties, Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan, Oklahoma and Payne. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 634 AM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen overnight. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Stillwater, Del City, El Reno, Guthrie, Kingfisher, Yukon, Bethany, Warr Acres, The Village, Piedmont, Nichols Hills, Langston, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Coyle and Cedar Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
