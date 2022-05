Bruce Pearl picked up his phone at 1:58 p.m. Saturday, unsure of what awaited him on the other end. Auburn’s head coach and his staff put the full-court press on Morehead State transfer big man Johni Broome, who they viewed as the best available frontcourt player in the transfer portal. He was a player the Tigers wanted badly — and one they felt they needed to reload a frontcourt that lost a pair of All-Americans in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Broome, who visited Auburn in mid-April, was down to Pearl’s program and Florida, where Pearl’s former assistant Todd Golden recently took over as head coach.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO