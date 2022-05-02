'Armed & Dangerous' Woman Wanted For Attempted Murder In Philly Suburbs: Police

Trinh Nguyen Photo Credit: Upper Makefield Police Department

Police in the Philadelphia suburbs are looking for a suspect wanted in an attempted murder on Monday, May 2.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was last seen around 7 a.m. driving a white 2018 Toyota Sienna van with the PA registration KPF8791, Upper Makefield police said. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall.

The incident was domestic-related and multiple victims were involved, according to police.

Nguyen is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots her should immediately call 911.

Further information regarding the incident is expected to be released when available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.