Philadelphia, PA

'Armed & Dangerous' Woman Wanted For Attempted Murder In Philly Suburbs: Police

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Trinh Nguyen Photo Credit: Upper Makefield Police Department

Police in the Philadelphia suburbs are looking for a suspect wanted in an attempted murder on Monday, May 2.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was last seen around 7 a.m. driving a white 2018 Toyota Sienna van with the PA registration KPF8791, Upper Makefield police said. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall.

The incident was domestic-related and multiple victims were involved, according to police.

Nguyen is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots her should immediately call 911.

Further information regarding the incident is expected to be released when available.

Comments / 21

Tiffany Rae
2d ago

You mean now we have to look out for Asian women too? I thought black men were enough.

Reply(2)
7
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

