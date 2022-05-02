ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Free Whataburger breakfast for teachers

By Paola Cepeda
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWj22_0fQSpjDy00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Whataburger is offering a free treat for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

From May 2 to May 6, the fast-food chain will give teachers free breakfast .

What to do amid baby formula shortage

The breakfast deal will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Teachers must present their school ID.

Whataburger also announced that 30 teachers were nominated to win $1,000 for their school. Those winners will be announced soon.

Acting WFISD Superintendent releases statement on job cuts

In addition to the free breakfast, teachers can also get a 25% discount on retail items by using the code WHATATEACHERS22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD mourning loss of Pre-K teacher

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of its teachers. In a Facebook post, WFISD announced the passing of Cunningham Elementary Pre-K/PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks. “Our entire WFISD family is suffering the loss of our friend and colleague,” a statement from the district reads. “The loss […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Harlingen, TX
Food & Drinks
Harlingen, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Harlingen, TX
Restaurants
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Sports
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

In a World Already Full of Bad Ideas, Greg Abbott Suggests New Town Called 'Twitter, Texas'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a vision for the state, and toward that end, he sure does have a lot of ideas. He worked to get Texas declared a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary state. He’s started building his own border wall as part of theatric campaign to clamp down on migration. He jumped aboard the push to effectively ban abortion in the state.
NBC4 Columbus

Hummus & Pita Co. opening May 7 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
HILLIARD, OH
KXAN

First photos released of Texas Marine vet Trevor Reed back in US

Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, posted four pictures on Twitter of him meeting with Reed at what appears to be the tarmac of an airport, though the exact location is not known at this time. The photos show the 30-year-old Texas native wearing a mask while standing next to the Congressman as well as his family members.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Food Drink#Free Whataburger#Wfisd Superintendent#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Texoma's Homepage

Models show strong tornado possible for Texoma Wednesday

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — All of Texoma has an Enhanced Risk for severe weather as we go into Wednesday, May 2, 2022. According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the main concerns is very large hail up to the size of baseballs, and a strong tornado or two. Strong wind gusts will be possible with storms as […]
ENVIRONMENT
MSNBC

Texas’ Abbott rethinks taxpayer-financed bus trips for migrants

Gov. Greg Abbott seemed confident that he had a political winner on his hands. The Texas governor, whose other border-related gambits went poorly, had the bright idea of putting groups of undocumented migrants on buses and transporting them to Washington, D.C., without any coordination with federal officials. As we’ve discussed,...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Could Marijuana Soon Be Legal in Midland/Odessa?

What do you think of marijuana aka cannabis being legal here in Midland/Odessa and what would it take for it to happen?. There are a lot of cities and towns in Texas putting cannabis on the ballot in the next election or in the near future, could it be on a ballot here soon?
MIDLAND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy