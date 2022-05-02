Free Whataburger breakfast for teachers
HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Whataburger is offering a free treat for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.
From May 2 to May 6, the fast-food chain will give teachers free breakfast.
The breakfast deal will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Teachers must present their school ID.
Whataburger also announced that 30 teachers were nominated to win $1,000 for their school. Those winners will be announced soon.
In addition to the free breakfast, teachers can also get a 25% discount on retail items by using the code WHATATEACHERS22.
