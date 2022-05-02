Apple Music is now available on Roku

Roku today announced that the Apple Music service is now available on its Roku players and Roku TVs. That brings more than 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists to the No. 1 streaming platform in the United States. And, well, that’s it. If you’re already an Apple Music subscriber,...
If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging), ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.
Frontier is running a new promotion for new customers purchasing its Fiber 2 Gig internet. When new customers subscribe, they will receive a free Apple TV 4K. In addition, new subscribers will also get three months of the Apple TV+ streaming service for free. Released last year, the newest Apple...
We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
We’ve all been there: You’re sitting at home having a casual conversation with a friend about needing to purchase something innocuous like a new pair of shoes. Less than a day later, you pull up Instagram only to find... a targeted ad promoting your favorite footwear brand’s flash sale. Never one to pass up a steal on Crocs, you smash that “purchase” button.
If you're in for a long flight or headed somewhere with an internet connection, it might be a good idea to download some YouTube videos for offline entertainment. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to do, so you can get your media fix wherever you go. There are two ways to download videos: through the YouTube app or a third-party tool. Downloading through the YouTube app requires a YouTube premium subscription, whereas third-party tools are free, but come with the cost of convenience and reliability.
Comcast and Charter Communications are working together to create a new streaming option, the cable giants said Wednesday. They'll develop a stable of products that they describe as "a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs," folding in "all the top apps," for customers who've grown accustomed to streaming as central to TV watching.
Properly managing your YouTube account often means keeping track of who subscribes to you. Your collective subscriber count is important, but it also helps to know who subscribes to you. Let’s go over how to see your subscribers on YouTube. QUICK ANSWER. To see your subscribers on YouTube, you...
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
Roku still sees revenue growth of 35% for all of 2022 after exceeding its top-line growth guidance for the first quarter. Active accounts and streaming hours have risen 14% over the past year, silencing fears that streaming audiences are shrinking or spending less time watching TV. Roku stock has surrendered...
Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
If you’re on the hunt for tablet deals but you prefer alternatives to Apple’s iPad deals, you might want to give Samsung Galaxy Tab deals a chance. While the brand offers budget devices, it also has top-of-the-line tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Its 128GB version with 6GB of RAM is actually on sale from Best Buy with a $120 discount that lowers its price to a more affordable $480 from its original price of $600, so it’s one of the tablets that you should heavily consider.
Apple TV+ is one of today's premier streaming services, with original programming that includes hit TV shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Severance, as well as critically acclaimed films like CODA and Swan Song. And if you've been looking for an excuse to finally download Apple TV+, there's arguably no better time than right now — as Best Buy is offering a can't-miss deal on Apple TV+ that will have you streaming (and bingeing) in no time.
Sonos is launching its own voice assistant, the latest in a range of new additions to its product lines.For years, Sonos was known for making internet-enabled speakers for the home. But recently it has added many more offerings: speakers that can be taken on the move, its own radio stations, and rumours of headphones.Now it is planning on launching its own voice assistant to compete with Amazon Alexa and Google’s Assistant, according to a new report in The Verge. The new feature will be arriving in the next few weeks, with a software update in the US that will be...
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Turning your home into a smart home can feel daunting. After all, there seems to be a smart version of...
Value for money is not a tag you would normally associate with Apple, but Apple Music is something of a bargain. It’s priced to match Spotify, but has the sonic quality and curation skills of Tidal’s Hi-Fi tier, which costs twice as much. 24-bit masters and Spatial Audio? That’ll do nicely thank you! The content library is huge, with all the genres that matter covered in depth. And for Apple aficionados, there’s Dynamic Head Tracking, the icing on the spatial audio cake.
Spotify has a user base of more than 406 million active users with 180 million subscribers in 184 markets. There’s a reason for the popularity of the music streaming service that other platforms have not achieved yet. The on-point algorithm for suggested music and playlists, user interface and most of all the Spotify Connect feature. The ability to play music and switch from one device to the other seamlessly (without a convoluted Bluetooth connection) is one thing I personally love about Spotify thanks to the Connect function.
