Forsberg: How do C's adjust if Smart isn't 100%? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are few moments that sum up the Marcus Smart Experience quite like Game 5 of the Bucks-Celtics series from the 2018 playoffs. After missing nearly six weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb, Smart came off the bench during his playoff return and, less than a minute into his first stint, launched himself onto the Garden parquet trying to corral a loose ball.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO