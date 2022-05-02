Fugitive Arrested in Bradford

Authorities in Alabama issued an arrest warrant on Monday for a correctional officer who disappeared with a capitol murder suspect.Vicki White, 56, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, vanished with inmate Casey Cole White, 38, on their way to a non-existent court appearance last Friday.Sheriff Rick Singleton told a news conference on Monday that officials had obtained a video showing the pair leaving the jail in a patrol car on Friday morning.Mr Singleton said the inmate was handcuffed and shackled at the time. He said it was unclear if Ms White had been coerced or planned the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO