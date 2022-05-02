Great Barrington firefighters rescue dog on Monument Mountain cliffside

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Great Barrington firefighters rescued a dog Friday morning that was stuck after falling off the cliff at the top of Monument Mountain.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, firefighters received a call for help when a dog fell about 10 feet down from the cliffside before catching herself on a tiny rock landing. The Great Barrington technical rescue team hiked to the top of the summit with equipment and found the dog patiently waiting to be rescued just above the 100 feet side of the mountain.











Firefighters set up a rope system to lower a rescuer over the edge of the mountain to the dog, named Luna. She was secured and safely hauled back up uninjured to her owner, who is from Hillsdale, New York but works in Great Barrington.

“It is always rewarding to have a happy outcome for an incident like this,” said Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger. “We have trained hard for such rescues over the past decade as similar incidents have been increasing. Our firefighters did a fantastic job.”

The rescue took about two hours to complete and hike up and down the mountain. Great Barrington firefighters were assisted by rope technicians from the Egremont Fire Department.

Firefighters are reminding hikers to keep your pets leashed on the mountain at all times.

