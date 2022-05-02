ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Great Barrington firefighters rescue dog on Monument Mountain cliffside

By Nick DeGray
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBvS7_0fQSoUTE00

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Great Barrington firefighters rescued a dog Friday morning that was stuck after falling off the cliff at the top of Monument Mountain.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, firefighters received a call for help when a dog fell about 10 feet down from the cliffside before catching herself on a tiny rock landing. The Great Barrington technical rescue team hiked to the top of the summit with equipment and found the dog patiently waiting to be rescued just above the 100 feet side of the mountain.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyqIp_0fQSoUTE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AiQg_0fQSoUTE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4Ob3_0fQSoUTE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nefY_0fQSoUTE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqJT2_0fQSoUTE00
Fire spreads from burn pit, takes out Niverville home

Firefighters set up a rope system to lower a rescuer over the edge of the mountain to the dog, named Luna. She was secured and safely hauled back up uninjured to her owner, who is from Hillsdale, New York but works in Great Barrington.

“It is always rewarding to have a happy outcome for an incident like this,” said Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger. “We have trained hard for such rescues over the past decade as similar incidents have been increasing. Our firefighters did a fantastic job.”

Good Samaritans rescue puppies from overturned car

The rescue took about two hours to complete and hike up and down the mountain. Great Barrington firefighters were assisted by rope technicians from the Egremont Fire Department.

Firefighters are reminding hikers to keep your pets leashed on the mountain at all times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Barrington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Great Barrington, MA
State
New York State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Mountain#Technical Rescue#Firefighters
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.The crash took place in Ulster County in Kingston on Route 28 around 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26.An investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of M…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy