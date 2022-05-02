ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Liam Neeson Would Return to Star Wars as Qui-Gon Jinn (on One Condition)

By Daniel Roman
Mental_Floss
 3 days ago
Liam Neeson said he would return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Star Wars universe, but it wouldn't just be for any...

Comments / 1

Mental_Floss

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

