What to do in San Antonio Today: May 2

According to Forbes's latest list of billionaires, San Antonio is home to three billionaires. There is, however, another billionaire living in San Antonio that Forbes excludes from its list- Charles Butt. The CEO and chairman of beloved supermarket chain H-E-B was excluded from the individual billionaire's list as his fortune is shared with his family. The Butt family is worth over $17 billion, but none are recognized individually.
If you're looking for a really fun looking rental to relax I think I found the place for you to visit in New Braunfels, Texas. This caboose isn't just for people who love trains but also for those who just need a break and want to relax. Thich is exactly what we all need right now, plus I love the fact that this Airbnb rental isn't going to break the bank at only $99 per night.
Old-timers who easily tire of young adults' drunken shenanigans now have a watering hole where they can be around other seasoned imbibers. Recently opened Horizons & More only admits guests 30 or older, the San Antonio Express-News reports. According to the casual nightspot’s social media feeds, it opened March 10...
California-based Iguanas Burritozilla will open its first Texas location this summer in the Alamo City, MySA reports. The chain’s claim to fame is the massive Burritozilla, a five-pound burrito stuffed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa, guacamole and crema featured on Travel Channel’s Man v. Food. For those not into sport eating, Iguanas also offers nacho fries, quesadillas, tacos and plates.
As land between Austin and San Antonio is filled with subdivisions, stores and warehouses, and populations of cities along the corridor surge, a Dallas company is seeking to capitalize on the boom. RREAF Communities recently bought 3,173 undeveloped acres at Texas 130 and Texas 80 south of Lockhart and east...
Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
Recently I have been writing about billionaires, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. And when I do, I get lots of comments from readers asking for more stories on people who aren't just wealthy but also are charitable members of the community.
There is something you should be on the lookout for, especially, if you enjoy traveling through Texas. There was a new invasive species recently discovered in Texas that seems to be an immortal species. Hammerhead flatworms are a threat to our ecosystem so it is best to try and destroy...
I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
Why Is the Cajun Internet Having a Major Meltdown Right Now?. It all started when a man by the name of John Donaldson decided to disturb everyone's peace by posting a picture of his latest crawfish boil. Yes, Those are Raviolis in a Crawfish Boil. Donaldson claims he got the...
After years on the market, country music icon George Strait has finally sold his custom-built estate in San Antonio, Texas. The famous country singer has been looking for a buyer for his hilltop mansion for years, and it turns out he found one at the end of 2021. George Strait’s...
As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
Buc-ee's is a popular subject among Texans. Whether its the cool shirt they picked up at their last visit, enjoying a new bag of Beaver Nuggets or rumors about where the next Buc-ee's location could pop up, Buc-ee's is overwhelmingly popular with a majority of folks. That doesn't mean that some are not as positive about their Buc-ee's experience.
A local pediatrician is selling the 6,400-square-foot home she built in San Antonio to remind her of a getaway her family maintained in the Mexican city of Cuernavaca. To ensure the 1993 custom home north of Leon Valley had the proper feel, Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy spent months visiting craftspeople in Mexico to select materials, including hand-painted tiles from Puebla and intricately carved wood columns from Michoacán. She continued to add upgrades to the colorful home over the years, constantly keeping it an evolving work of art.
Comments / 0