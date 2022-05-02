ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Tong Questions Whether Eversource’s New Smart Meter Technology Benefits All Ratepayers

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut’s Attorney General William Tong has filed comments with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority seeking scrutiny of an Eversource proposal to charge ratepayers $620 million for new smart meter technology. The comments do not oppose the transition to...

greenwichfreepress.com

Comments / 2

Doctor Autism
2d ago

yet Tong hasn't challenged Eversource over skyrocketing rates after they received State approval for rate increase. Most have seen at least a 25% increase on their utility bills.Another cost incurred thks to Biden and the Dems....

Reply
2
