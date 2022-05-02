ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

"Diverging Diamond" Interchange Opens at I-75 and SR 56

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new traffic pattern to look out for in Pasco County. The Florida Dept. of Transportation has opened what's known as a diverging diamond intersection in Wesley Chapel at I-75...

Tampa Bay Times

Is South-central Pasco oversaturated with apartments? Depends on who you ask

DADE CITY — For the last year, Pasco County has been on pause in considering new apartment complexes in the fast-growing Wesley Chapel area. The consultant the county hired to study whether the area already had too many apartments, concluded that the zone is not oversaturated. In fact over the next 10 years the area will need between 1,300 and 1,700 new apartment units.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco mulls moratorium as aviation groups push for stronger development rules

DADE CITY — Earlier this month, Mark Twaalfhoven urged Pasco County commissioners to enact tighter development regulations about Pasco’s general aviation airports. The pitch was a familiar one. Twaalfhoven and his neighbors, who live around the Pilot Country Airport north of State Road 52 in central Pasco, made the same arguments in October 2020. At that time they urged the commission to deny rezoning 44 acres just west of the airport from commercial use to a densely-packed residential neighborhood of 109 single-family homes.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
