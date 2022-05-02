"Diverging Diamond" Interchange Opens at I-75 and SR 56

DADE CITY — Earlier this month, Mark Twaalfhoven urged Pasco County commissioners to enact tighter development regulations about Pasco’s general aviation airports. The pitch was a familiar one. Twaalfhoven and his neighbors, who live around the Pilot Country Airport north of State Road 52 in central Pasco, made the same arguments in October 2020. At that time they urged the commission to deny rezoning 44 acres just west of the airport from commercial use to a densely-packed residential neighborhood of 109 single-family homes.
