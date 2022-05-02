"Diverging Diamond" Interchange Opens at I-75 and SR 56

DADE CITY — For the last year, Pasco County has been on pause in considering new apartment complexes in the fast-growing Wesley Chapel area. The consultant the county hired to study whether the area already had too many apartments, concluded that the zone is not oversaturated. In fact over the next 10 years the area will need between 1,300 and 1,700 new apartment units.

