Joe Exotic’s lawyer’s wife, Angela Phillips, has viral 2022 NFL Draft moment

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

Joe Exotic’s lawyer, John Phillips, and his wife Angela were the talk of the town in Sin City during the 2022 NFL Draft last weekend.

Phillips, a longtime Jaguars season ticket holder, and his wife were captured on broadcast cameras throughout the weekend, partying in the front row crowd at the draft, and the internet had a field day over Angela.

In videos from the draft, she can be seen jumping up and down while shaking a pom pom alongside Phillips. The lawyer responded to the video, which one person captioned, “Go ahead and bonk me,” and said that his wife would be “responding.”

“It got real weird on this thing called the internet last night,” Phillips tweeted Saturday, including a headline that about Angela “turning heads” at the draft.

“Dayum John Phillips wife is a smoke,” one fan tweeted, to which Phillips replied, “Also definitely.”

In response to a fan that tweeted, “John knows how to pick em’. Not only beautiful but smart too,” Phillips wrote , “That’s the thing. She’s the greatest mom. She’s on a city board doing good work for the City. She’s a business woman. She’s my best friend. Total package. :).”

The couple also snapped photos with fans that were excited to meet the lawyer of Exotic, the controversial star of Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

Phillips replied to a number of tweets confirming that it was indeed him and his wife in the front row at the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Folks. I’m just a guy. Who loves his family. Who loves a city. Who has clients. The story doesn’t define me. It won’t. Million against Trump, Joe Exotic, T.O. getting a jersey back, $495M Verdict… my job,” he tweeted.

Phillips also tweeted , “My wife is spectacular. That’s the tweet,” amid the buzz about Angela.

