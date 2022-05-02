ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

3-year-old slept on Florida sidewalk as mother went to ‘nightclub’: deputies

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ayqzj_0fQSno8f00

A Florida mother hit up a nightclub for over an hour as her toddler slept on a sidewalk and her two other kids were home alone, authorities said.

Shyla Heidelberg, 25, was arrested Saturday after one of her children — a 3-year-old — was discovered at 1 a.m. wrapped in a blanket while asleep on a sidewalk outside an apartment complex in Fort Walton Beach, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office .

Responding deputies then found Heidelberg’s two other young children asleep and alone inside a unit at the Choctaw Village Apartments, where a security officer at the complex had initially spotted the 3-year-old outside, WKRG reported .

Heidelberg — who was busted when she returned home — admitted to investigators she had “gone out to a nightclub” about 90 minutes earlier and left her kids behind to fend for themselves, deputies said.

Heidelberg was charged with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. She was released from custody Sunday, jail records show. She denied the allegations when reached for comment early Monday.

“It wasn’t true,” she told The Post during a brief interview. “I have proof that I wasn’t in the club.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRpV0_0fQSno8f00
Deputies responded to a call that one of the children was found sleeping outside the apartment around 1 a.m. April 30, 2022.
Google Maps

Heidelberg said she has footage from her Ring doorbell camera that proves she didn’t leave her children to go to the club, as well as a few witnesses who will vouch for her whereabouts.

“A couple people can state that I wasn’t there,” Heidelberg insisted before hanging up.

It’s unclear if Heidelberg, of Fort Walton Beach, has hired an attorney.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Wkrg#The Post#Google Maps Heidelberg
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwayne Haskins Accident Investigation Gets Sad New Update

Horrible news struck the NFL just a couple of weekends ago as it was revealed that Dwayne Haskins was killed while walking along a highway in Florida. According to a report from earlier today, it was revealed that Haskins was walking along the highway because he was simply looking to get gas for his car. This is news that was relayed by Haskins' wife Kalabrya during a 911 call.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy