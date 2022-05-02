ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camera drone deal today gets you a best-selling $120 model for $72

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
 3 days ago
The name “Holy Stone” isn’t exactly as recognizable as other top consumer electronics companies. But it’s a name you won’t soon forget once you see the awesome camera drone deal at Amazon today.

And when you actually try one of the company’s awesome quadcopters, you’re going to love it. As a matter of fact, Holy Stone happens to have the #1 best-selling quadcopter drone on Amazon’s entire website right now despite doing almost no marketing or advertising.

Believe it or not, the brand actually makes three different drones that are in Amazon’s top-10 right now!

All of Holy Stone’s popular drones offer terrific value that undercuts comparable quadcopters by wide margins. But there’s just one particular model we want to focus on today.

It’s the Holy Stone HS110D Full HD Camera Drone, which is on sale at a great price right now thanks to a nice discount at Amazon. The only catch is that an Amazon Prime subscription is required to get the extra discount.

Amazon’s best camera drone deal today

This awesome drone sold for $120 as recently as last month. So it’s pretty easy to see why it’s among the best-selling models on Amazon right now.

Comparable quadcopters can easily cost $150, $200, or even more.

This great drone comes with two removable batteries for extended flight time. It also packs great features like a crystal-clear 1080p camera, a 120° wide-angle lens, live video streaming to your smartphone, a gravity sensor, voice control, gesture control, altitude hold, and support for tricks like flipping and more.

While there’s no question whatsoever that the Holy Stone HS110D Full HD Camera Drone is a tremendous value at $120. But you’re not going to pay anywhere near that much right now.

The new lower MSRP and an extra Prime discount slash the retail price all the way down to just $71.99. That’s an outstanding deal, but it’s definitely not going to last long.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this popular model. People love it so much that it has more than 10,000 5-star reviews!

Holy Stone HS110D fast facts

There’s no question that this is the best camera drone deal of the week. Here are the key details to keep in mind if you’re considering the Holy Stone HS110D:

  • The best-selling Holy Stone HS110D quadcopter drone has a 1080p FOV 120° camera so you have an eye in the sky while you fly
  • Capture stunning video and crystal-clear still images on your phone with the wide-angle lens
  • You can also watch the live video stream while your camera drone soars through the air
  • The free companion app lets you share photos and videos on social media with ease
  • Altitute hold lets you capture clear images with ease, making this the perfect drone for beginners or experienced users
  • Headless mode makes the drone easier to control when it’s out of your line of sight
  • Control the drone with the included remote, or with the mobile app on your smartphone
  • You can even use voice commands to fly your Holy Stone drone, plus it supports gesture controls to capture selfies
  • This drone comes with 2 removable batteries that combine to give you up to 20 minutes of flight time

BGR.com

