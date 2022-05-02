ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawnside, NJ

Haddonfield Rotary hold Spring Volunteer Service Day at Mt. Peace

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Rotarians and other volunteers on Saturday, May 7 starting at 9 a.m.,...

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice News

St. Clair County news briefs: Rich Schock Memorial Golf Outing to take place May 21, more

The Arc of St. Clair County will host the Rich Schock Memorial Golf Outing and banquet May 21 at Elks Lodge #343, located at 3992 Beach Road in Port Huron. “The Arc of St. Clair County has been providing services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in St. Clair County since 1955,” a recent flyer for the event states. “The Arc provides free services to over 500 children and adults throughout the year on their quest to live full and inclusive lives. The only way this is possible is through the support of our community.”
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawnside, NJ
PWLiving

Victory at Vets: Kids Triathlon!

Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism invites you and your child to attend the Victory at Vets Triathlon at Veterans Memorial Park, Sunday, July 17. Come cheer on your child and other triathletes as they participate in this fun, multisport race. Participants will swim, cycle and run through Veterans Memorial Park, adjacent to the beautiful Marumsco Creek in Woodbridge. Whether your child is a first timer or a natural born athlete, the Victory at Vets Triathlon is an exciting opportunity for your family and friends to get out and enjoy fresh air and exercise together.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
The Trussville Tribune

Pool tournament benefitting veterans in Hoover

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Axhouse Billiards is hosting a pool tournament that will benefit veterans on Saturday, May 14. This tournament is sponsored by VFW Post 668 and Axehouse Billiards (1901 Hoover Ct in Hoover). Sign-up for the event starts at 11 a.m., Calcutta is at 12 p.m., and the tournament will […]
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy