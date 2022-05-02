‘Spider-Man, Part 2’: Florida cop who scaled burning building to save baby called a hero

Related
3-year-old slept on sidewalk at 1 a.m. while mom visited nightclub, Florida cops say
A security guard patrolling an apartment community found the child, officials say.
A ‘highly venomous’ snake crawled into a home office in Florida. Then the cops arrived
We’ve seen a lot of videos of first responders wrangling snakes in Florida. But rarely do they come with a soundtrack.
Feisty bird faces off with alligator at edge of Florida pond — and leaves victorious
“That sandhill crane is not having it.”
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Florida man locked dad in room for 8 months with no food for days at a time, deputies say
A man was arrested after deputies said he locked his bedridden father in a room for eight months with no medical attention or food for days at a time.
Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture it.
Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended
Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later
A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Moment border agents and Texas state cops pry open wooden crates to discover them packed with migrants
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
Florida man shoots juveniles breaking into his car, report says
Two juveniles were sent to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning.
WATCH: Human chain pulls four Florida deputies from Gulf of Mexico
A human chain helped save four Florida deputies from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday after a water rescue.
Sheriff encourages homeowners to shoot burglars to ‘save taxpayers money’
A Florida sheriff is drawing attention after encouraging homeowners to shoot intruders in order to save taxpayers money.
Child survives shark bite at south Florida beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A child, described as an adolescent by emergency responders, is expected to be fine after a shark bit him in the ocean. In a post on Twitter, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said they responded after a child was bitten by a shark. The adolescent told rescuers he “saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water.” The shark bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away.
First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
