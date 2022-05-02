ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Police Investigating Wheaton Mall Assault

By Source of the Spring Staff
 2 days ago
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video in connection with an April 15 assault at Wheaton Mall. “At approximately 8 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 4th District officers responded to the Wheaton Mall, located in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road...

