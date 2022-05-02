ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

10,000 Years of West Central Minnesota History

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 3 days ago

Senior anthropology students who have been analyzing artifacts from the Chippewa River...

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

There’s Only One City In America That’s Windier Than Rochester, Minnesota

"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stevens County, MN
City
Morris, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Benson, MN
KEYC

COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

How a Minnesota family's 129-year weather record has helped track climate change

MILAN, Minn. — At 6 p.m. every day, Luther Opjorden walks out his back door and toward a small, white structure in his backyard. It's a weather station, with equipment provided by the National Weather Service (NWS). And for 129 years, someone in the Opjorden family has been making the short walk to the station to record daily weather readings to submit to the NWS.
MILAN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
TWO HARBORS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artifacts#Anthropology#River Valley#1940s#The U Of M Morris
KELOLAND TV

Preparing for flight in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — People flying to and from Watertown are in for a big change in just a matter of months. Work is currently underway on a new terminal. An airport official says it will be at least three times the size of the current terminal. The upgrades...
WATERTOWN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy