Inspect wreck scene – Old Pelzer Road and Emily Lane

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
The Tesla was on the road above, but collided with another car and left the roadway, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40, police said.
A woman in South Carolina got what was the equivalent to a pie in the face Wednesday, and police now police need help finding the man they say carried out the crime. What's more, police said it's not the first time the crime has been reported in the last 24-hours.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police say 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators say […]
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with shoplifting Friday at Walmart in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, police responded to a call around 5:36 p.m. in reference to three women shoplifting at Walmart located at 2151 East Main Street. Police said, upon arrival, an asset protection officer informed police that a […]
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting. A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was reported missing has been found dead in Spartanburg County. Officials said 29-year-old Franklin Hines, also known as Solo, was found near Cross Anchor Road in Woodruff. 7NEWS spoke with loved ones who said they’re still in shock. “I love my dad a lot and I miss […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers killed in a shooting on Sunday at a North Charleston home are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the names of Kay’sean Jones, 16, and Elijah Jefferson, 19, who were the two teens fatally shot at a home on Bailey Drive Sunday. Jones was […]
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman's death in October was a "tragic and heart-wrenching" accident that happened during an "ill-fated" prank, according to the district attorney. Rachel Olivia Buchanan, 19, was shot and killed on Oct. 20, 2021, just outside the city limits of Hendersonville, North Carolina by...
