Pinecrest Breaks Ground on 509-Bed Student Housing Community Near VCU in Richmond

By John Nelson
rebusinessonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, VA. — Pinecrest has broken ground on Parc View at Commonwealth, a 509-bed community in Richmond serving students attending Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). The 275,000-square-foot...

Henrico Citizen

Vithoulkas to announce plan for Henrico car-tax bill relief Friday

Outraged by the increase in your recent first-half car tax bill? You’re not alone. Many Henricoans were shocked to receive much-higher-than-anticipated personal property bills (which are due June 5) in recent days, and they’ve flooded county officials with hundreds of calls, texts, emails and social media messages complaining about them. Some vehicle owners saw increases of 35% or more on the assessed value of their vehicles and increases of hundreds of dollars on the amount of tax they owe.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dozens of events planned across North Carolina for Bike & Roll to School Day

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of people across North Carolina are expected to lace up their shoes and take part Wednesday in the walking event of the year. The 11th annual National Bike & Roll to School Day celebration encourages more families to consider getting to school on foot or bicycle, bringing attention to circumstances that may be getting in the way.
Henrico Citizen

Mechanicsville collects skin-tight win against Mills Godwin 3-2

Mechanicsville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mills Godwin 3-2 in a Virginia high school baseball matchup on May 4. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
Henrico Citizen

James River – Midlothian smashes through Atlee 14-2

James River – Midlothian’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Atlee 14-2 on May 4 in Virginia baseball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
Henrico Citizen

Dorey Park baseball stadium dedication planned May 6

The new Dorey Park baseball stadium will host its first game Friday, May 6 when Varina High School hosts Henrico High School in a varsity game at 7 p.m. Beforehand, a community carnival will begin at 6 p.m. (featuring face-painting, t-shirt giveaways, free concessions and other amenities) followed by a dedication ceremony at 6:45 p.m.
