ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Here are 5 homes well below median price in Long Beach

By Tim Grobaty
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

What do you say we buy you a house this week?

Lately, I’ve been peeking at homes in the multi-million-dollar range, mostly because they’ve been interesting, well-crafted properties with a lot of history behind them. I was never suggesting that you, personally, buy them, because I know times are tough and you don’t likely have the financial resources to purchase a $5 million house. Just putting in new lightbulbs in a house like that would bankrupt a lot of people, never mind the down and the mortgage payments and property tax.

But, surely you can manage a home costing only a negligible amount of $500,000 to $600,000. I’m assuming you’re willing to pull yourself up by your bootstraps and refuse to surrender to the siren’s sweet song of avocado toast while only drinking 10-cent coffee and working damned hard and scrimping and saving and sacrificing until you can buy a home for $500,000 perhaps with a five- or six-figure smidgen of help from your beloved forebears who, if they’re boomers, owe you that much after taking all the good stuff before ham-stringing you with everything going to hell all at once.

So, let’s look at what I call “cute little homes” for appreciably less than Long Beach’s median listing price of $749,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEa3F_0fQSltNU00

This cute little one-bedroom house at 442 Bonito Ave. is listed at $500,000. Redfin photo.

Let’s start you off with this cute little one-bedroom, one-bath home at 442 Bonito Ave. Set between two handsome Craftsman homes that would likely be out of your price range, this 520-square-foot clubhouse was completely remodeled inside just four years ago and makes good, creative use of its relatively small space, with the kitchen sharing the same space as the living room, though it doesn’t look quite as problematic as it seems. The kitchen has large, stainless appliances and a stacked washer-dryer set is out back in a closet that should protect it from the elements. Located in Alamitos Beach (drawback: no off-street parking) between Fourth and Fifth streets, this is the closest we’re going to get you to the ocean. It’s offered at $500,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIpII_0fQSltNU00

This Craftsman-inspired house on East 14th Street is for sale at $499,900. Redfin photo.

Another cute little half-million-dollar place is about 10 blocks further north at 2534 E. 14th St. It’s the same size and price as the Bonito pad, but they throw in an extra bedroom. It, too, has had a recent remodel and from the curb, it looks nicer than the Bonito place with its Craftsman influences. It has a driveway and surprisingly nice kitchen and bathroom. It’s a close call between this one and the Bonito home, but after a long argument with myself, I’m gonna go with this one. It’s laid out a bit better and you don’t want a house in Alamitos Beach with no parking.

Kick things up to $530,000 and you can wind up with a two-bedroom, one-bath home at 169 E. Louise St. in Northtown. Louise Street is between Pine and Cedar avenues a block north of soon-to-be-improved Market Street. That extra $30,000 buys you more than 100 extra square feet for a total of 661.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TU4If_0fQSltNU00

A two-bedroom house listed at $530,000 on Louise Street. Redfin photo.

The interior’s OK, with a little eating area off the living room. Kitchen’s small, with a stove that’s a bit more than the space can handle. Nice stove, though.

The backyard is, well, spacious, with a huge portion covered with a wooden structure that can probably be made to look nice with a few gallons of paint and other bits of gussying up. It’s one of those “let your imagination run wild” sort of things.

For $560,000—and now we’re getting up to monthly payments of more than $3,000 after your down payment of $112,000, if that’s still doable—you can slide into this two-bed, one-bath 893-square-foot home at 436 E. Silva St. on a quiet cul-de-sac in the southern part of North Long Beach where several homes, such as this one, look like storage units with a little house attached, with the garage seeming to be the selling point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Zdzj_0fQSltNU00

This home at 436 E. Silva Ave. comes with a garage. Obviously. Redfin photo.

The bedrooms are a good size for a small house, and the home has been recently remodeled with dual pane windows, ceiling fans and wall-mounted air-conditioner units. The kitchen has limited cabinet space, but it includes newer Samsung washer and dryer. The house is close to freeways and its listing brags about how you can drive to the beach in just 20 minutes. Closer is Scherer Park, just a few blocks to the south.

All right, enough horsing around. Let’s take a hammer to the piggy bank and see if we can swing $649,000—still $100,000 below median—for a near-opulent three-bedroom, two-bath 1,214-square-foot house (with a pool!) at 5937 Cerritos Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBRnS_0fQSltNU00

A three-bed, two-bath pool house on Cerritos Avenue is listed at $649,000. Redfin photo.

Does the decor of the house spark joy? Not in me, it doesn’t. This is a fine little pool home, but it’s not a Louis XV residence. But, I’m guessing the seller will cart the furniture away, though they’ll likely leave the paint on the wall.

Otherwise, it’s a nice house, and with summer breathing down our neck, it’ll be nice to have the swimming pool.

I hope you’ve found something you like among these under-median homes. Buy one and in a few years, if prices continue to go up—and they likely will unless there’s a big empty stretch of land in town that I’ve missed for builders to throw up a couple of hundred new homes—you’ll be able to gloat at kids who are still drinking fancy coffee drinks. For now, demand remains high. Supply? Not so much.

For first-time home buyers in Long Beach, ‘It’s not a great spot to be in’

The post Here are 5 homes well below median price in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Real Estate
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Median#Housing List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

‘Simply Too Expensive’: These Are the Biggest Reasons Renters Aren’t Buying Homes Right Now

American renters are having a hard time breaking into the red-hot housing market, and the explanation is simple: buying a house is just too expensive. Of 1,500 renters surveyed by real estate brokerage Redfin in March, 32% said they rent rather than own their homes because they can’t afford to buy a home where they want to live. Saving for a down payment is also a major obstacle, with 30% of people citing that as a barrier to buying. One in five renters said they aren’t looking to buy because they have a "good deal" compared to the significant expense of a home purchase, according to Redfin.
HOUSE RENT
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
Money

How Rising Mortgage Rates Explain the Extreme Shortage of Homes for Sale

After two years of explosive growth, the housing market is still red-hot. Prices are surging and homes are selling six days faster than they were a year ago. All that points to a perfect seller’s market, but inventory is still incredibly low. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that there was a 2 month supply of homes for sale in February — significantly lower than the benchmark of 6 months that experts consider a sign of a “healthy” housing market. So what’s going on?
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This Stunning $36 Million San Diego Estate Has 39 Acres of Gardens and a Lakeside Pizza Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. More akin to a French chateau than a Southern California-style home, Villa Nafissa transports you to a bygone era — and that was always the goal. “The owner and current seller built the home in the late 1990s and wanted it to feel like it’s been there for centuries,” says the property’s listing agent Jerome Kerr-Jarrett of Hilton & Hyland. “It was just dirt when he bought the land with one singular pepper tree.” Listed for $35.8 million, the property, just 40 minutes north of San Diego, is located within the exclusive, guard-gated community of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Benzinga

Housing Beat: Mortgage Rates Stay Elevated, Profit Margins On Home Sales Down

Mortgage rates remained on the high side this week while pending home sales continued to decline and mortgage delinquency rates also recorded downward motion. On The Mortgage Front: According to the latest data from Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC), the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.1% for the week ending April 28, down slightly from last week’s 5.11%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.4%, up from last week’s 4.38%. And the five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.78%, up from last week’s 3.75%.
BUSINESS
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy