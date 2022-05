LINCOLN - Southeast Community College will soon have student housing on the Lincoln Campus, for the first time ever. College administrators and board members held a groundbreaking Tuesday on the future site of the project. Bev Cummins, the Lincoln Campus Director said “The first residence hall on the Lincoln Campus will not only provide safe and secure housing for our students, it also provides an affordable pathway to a career or transfer to a four-year institution".

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO