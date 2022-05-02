ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Russia’s Bolshoi theatre cancels shows by directors who spoke out over Ukraine

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCLjV_0fQSjoHV00
The Bolshoi theatre gave no reason for the abrupt cancellations.

Russia’s Bolshoi theatre has upset opera and ballet fans by abruptly cancelling shows this week by directors who have spoken out against the war in Ukraine.

The theatre gave no reason for dropping Timofey Kulyabin’s production of the opera Don Pasquale and Kirill Serebrennikov’s ballet Nureyev, which will be replaced by productions of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and Aram Khachaturian’s ballet Spartacus.

Serebrennikov, 52, was allowed in March to leave Russia, where he was found guilty in 2020 of embezzling funds at Moscow’s Gogol Centre theatre.

His supporters say the conviction was revenge for his criticism of authoritarianism and homophobia under the country’s president, Vladimir Putin.

Serebrennikov said he was not surprised by the Bolshoi’s cancellation of Nureyev, which is based on the life of the Russian ballet superstar Rudolf Nureyev, who defected to the west in 1961. The work, which includes a tender scene with his gay lover that tested the Kremlin’s stance towards what it calls “homosexual propaganda”, has caused outrage among Russian conservatives.

“This ballet is about man’s yearning for freedom. Freedom to create and freedom to live,” Serebrennikov told Agence France-Presse.

“These days Nureyev is inappropriate and impossible on the Bolshoi stage. They are afraid of unnecessary associations and uncomfortable artists,” Serebrennikov added.

He called the cancellation a throwback to the Soviet era. “Nureyev was cancelled at the Bolshoi theatre. Cancellation of Russian culture in Europe, you say? In Russia, they themselves are cancelling culture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XqgI_0fQSjoHV00
Kirill Serebrennikov left Russia in March. Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images

Kulyabin, who has also left Russia, used his Instagram account to express solidarity with Ukraine and ridicule Russia’s description of its actions there.

In one post, he showed a mocked-up version of the cover of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, replacing the first word of the title with “Special Operation”, the term the Kremlin has used to describe the invasion.

“It’s quite obvious that Russia started the war,” Serebrennikov told France 24 in an interview last month and said it was breaking his heart.

“It’s war, it’s killing people, it’s the worst thing [that] ever might happen with civilisation, with mankind ... It’s a humanitarian catastrophe, it’s rivers of blood,” he said.

The Bolshoi performed Spartacus in early April, saying that proceeds would be used to help the families of Russian troops who died in Ukraine.

The cancellation of the two shows drew hundreds of mostly critical online comments from ticket holders. Many demanded in vain to know the reason.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

“What disrespect to the spectators and artists!” one woman, Valeria, wrote on the Bolshoi’s Telegram channel.

Several dancers have in recent weeks quit the Bolshoi, including the prima ballerina Olga Smirnova.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Timofey Kulyabin
Person
Rudolf Nureyev
Person
Olga Smirnova
Person
Spartacus
Person
Kirill Serebrennikov
Person
Leo Tolstoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolshoi Ballet#Ukraine#Ballet Dancers#The Bolshoi#Performing#Musical Theater#Russian#Kremlin#Agence France Presse#Soviet
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

263K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy