Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Creek; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Wagoner The National Weather Service in Tulsa has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 805 AM CDT, Emergency management reported significant flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Areas of light to moderate rain will continue with additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Significant flooding is ongoing across the city of Okmulgee. Prepare for significant impacts to the morning commute and avoid flooded or closed roadways. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Muskogee... Okmulgee Okemah... Okfuskee Henryetta... Fort Gibson Haskell... Morris Beggs... Boley Dewar... Okay Porter... Schulter Paden... Taft Boynton... Grayson Council Hill... Bearden FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

CREEK COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO