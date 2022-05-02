Charlotte FC adds international forward Kerwin Vargas from C.D. Feirense

Charlotte FC is bolstering its attacking depth during Major League Soccer’s primary transfer window. The expansion club has signed Colombian forward Kerwin Vargas from Portuguese club C.D. Feirense.

Vargas becomes Charlotte’s second U-22 initiative player, joining Brazilian forward Vinicius Mello, who has not played since his signing was announced in December while recovering from a foot injury and subsequent surgeries.

The U-22 initiative is a league roster mechanism that encourages teams to sign younger players to help develop talent by allowing them to add up to three players 22 years old or younger at a reduced salary budget charge.

Vargas is a 20-year-old whose contract with Charlotte will run until 2024 with option years for ‘25 and ‘26. He is a native of Santa Marta, Colombia and will fill one of Charlotte FC’s international roster slots. The move is pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC) that will allow him to compete in MLS.

Charlotte has been light on attacking players in comparison to its depth in the midfield and defense, and the club has continued to target players to help fill gaps up front as the season progresses. The addition of Vargas is Charlotte FC’s second move within days after reaching an agreement in principle to trade general allocation money for forward Andre Shinyashiki from the Colorado Rapids.

The moves for Shinyashiki and Vargas come just before the MLS primary transfer window closes on May 4. The primary transfer window is a period in which teams are able to register new players previously under contract with non-MLS clubs and for which an ITC is required. In-season trades between teams in the league must also take place within the transfer windows.

Vargas was called up to Feirense’s first team from its Academy in July, making his senior debut against FC Famalicão in the Allianz Cup. He scored his first goal for Feirense, which plays in Portugal’s second-highest division men’s league Liga Portugal 2, in his second league match in August.

Vargas has scored seven goals in 28 appearances in the league and has won six “Man of the Match” awards during his 2021-22 season. He’s seen as a fast and direct player who has the flexibility to play as either a winger or striker for Charlotte FC.

