Georgia State

Police: Georgia street-racing sting nets nearly 90 arrests

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice: Georgia street-racing sting nets nearly...

www.krmg.com

WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
SCDNReports

Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Man Arrested for Trafficking Meth

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetaminegeorgia state police. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a joint investigation into methamphetamine trafficking by Noah Melvin Sangster, Jr., age 60, of Grady County, GA. Sangster was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Sting
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Police: Woman tried to leave Walmart with $400 of items, but the first doors she tried were locked

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to steal around $453 worth of items at Walmart on South Loop 288, according to a police report. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a shoplifter at the store. According to the report, the woman tried to leave the store without paying through the automotive section, but the section had already been locked for the night.
DENTON, TX
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WJBF

Massive gator shot dead near Lock and Dam park; two men cited

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people were charged for illegally killing an alligator near the entrance of Lock and Dam Park in Augusta. Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this nearly 11 foot gator was killed close to the entrance of Lock and Dam Park April 30th. That’s off Doug Barnward Parkway near […]
AUGUSTA, GA

