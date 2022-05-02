ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, MA

Several departments called to fire on Hoosac Road in Conway

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Several local fire departments were called to assist with putting out a fire in Conway Saturday.

According to the Conway Fire Department, at around 11:45 a.m. crews were called to a fire on Hoosac Road. Additional crews from South Deerfield, Ashfield, Shelburne Falls, Whately, Greenfield, Deerfield, and Buckland fire departments were called after heavy smoke was seen from an area fire tower.

Proposed cell tower near the Conway/Ashfield town line

In need of more water after about an hour, crews assisted from Charlemont, Colrain, Hatfield and Williamsburg to cover Conway’s fire station and Plainfield covered the Ashfield fire station.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

