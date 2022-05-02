ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

One hurt Sunday in Alton motorcycle accident

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTTC2_0fQSgrI900
Getty Images (ChristopherBernard/Getty Images)

ALTON — One person was injured in an Alton accident Sunday night.

At 8:57 p.m. Sunday, Alton Police received a report of a traffic crash on the Berm Highway about 100 yards east of the intersection with Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway, according to Alton Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling east on the Berm Highway with a passenger vehicle traveling directly behind the motorcycle, Ford said. The passenger vehicle attempted to change lanes to pass the motorcycle and, in doing so, the front bumper of the passenger vehicle struck the rear end of the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle subsequently lost control, Ford said, and was thrown from the motorcycle. The operator was alert but disoriented and suffered injuries; the operator was transported to a local hospital and later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for additional treatment, where he was listed in critical condition at that time.

Authorities on Monday morning had not released any names of those involved in the accident.

Comments / 2

Sheri Carrington
2d ago

hey yes you WTH are you following that bike so close for you were not clear to go around that bike. now that man is in the hospital shame on you. ,🙏🙏🙏🙏 prayers for family and friends ☺️

Reply(1)
2
Related
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton fire claims pickup Tuesday

ALTON — No injuries were reported when a late model Dodge Ram 4x4 pickup truck burst into flames in Alton. According to Alton firefighters, at about 11 a.m. Tuesday the driver of the truck noticed a fire in the rear of his truck and stopped on Humbert Road in Alton near the entrance to Skyline Towers Senior Apartments.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Accidents
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Traffic Accident#Alton Police#Ford
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 2

Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy