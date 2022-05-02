One hurt Sunday in Alton motorcycle accident

Getty Images (ChristopherBernard/Getty Images)

ALTON — One person was injured in an Alton accident Sunday night.

At 8:57 p.m. Sunday, Alton Police received a report of a traffic crash on the Berm Highway about 100 yards east of the intersection with Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway, according to Alton Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling east on the Berm Highway with a passenger vehicle traveling directly behind the motorcycle, Ford said. The passenger vehicle attempted to change lanes to pass the motorcycle and, in doing so, the front bumper of the passenger vehicle struck the rear end of the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle subsequently lost control, Ford said, and was thrown from the motorcycle. The operator was alert but disoriented and suffered injuries; the operator was transported to a local hospital and later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for additional treatment, where he was listed in critical condition at that time.

Authorities on Monday morning had not released any names of those involved in the accident.